Police hunt wanted man who was recently seen in Brighton

Police are looking for a wanted man who was recently seen in Brighton.

Sussex Police said that Jamie O’Neill was being sought in Sussex for failing to appear in court in Scotland.

The force said: “Jamie O’Neill, 34, failed to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriffs Court on Friday 19 March, in relation to an alleged breach of a court order.

“O’Neill is described as white, 34, 5ft 7in, with blue eyes and normally with short dark hair.

“His last address was in Worthing but he has recently been seen in Brighton and Eastbourne.”

Detective Sergeant Mike Butler said: “If you have seen O’Neill or know where he is, please contact us right away on 101 or 999, quoting Sussex serial 447 of 26/03.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”