Brighton & Hove Albion player scores against England at Wembley
Brighton’s Polish international Jakub Moder scored for his country against England at Wembley tonight (Wednesday 31 March).
The 21-year-old became possibly the first ever “current” Albion player to score against England in a competitive international.
Moder, who made his full Premier League debut for the Seagulls in the 3-0 win against Newcastle, equalised for Poland after 58 minutes.
England had been ahead from a Harry Kane penalty.
They went on to win the match 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Harry Maguire.
