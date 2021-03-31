Brighton & Hove Albion player scores against England at Wembley

Brighton’s Polish international Jakub Moder scored for his country against England at Wembley tonight (Wednesday 31 March).

The 21-year-old became possibly the first ever “current” Albion player to score against England in a competitive international.

Moder, who made his full Premier League debut for the Seagulls in the 3-0 win against Newcastle, equalised for Poland after 58 minutes.

England had been ahead from a Harry Kane penalty.

They went on to win the match 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Harry Maguire.