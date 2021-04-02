Brighton Fringe awarded £143k as part of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund package

Brighton Fringe, England’s largest arts festival, has been awarded £143,891 from the latest round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The festival is among more than 2,700 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

More than £300 million has been awarded to thousands of cultural organisations across the country including Brighton Fringe in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today.

The financial support received will cover festival running costs from April – June 2021, ensuring Brighton Fringe can recover and return safely to the city of Brighton & Hove this year. This vital funding allows the much-loved arts festival to continue to showcase cutting edge, quirky and exciting performances, both online and in person, at a mix of indoor, outdoor and digital venues.

Over £800 million in grants and loans has already been awarded to support almost 3,800 cinemas, performance venues, museums, heritage sites and other cultural organisations dealing with the immediate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The second round of awards made today will help organisations to look ahead to the spring and summer and plan for reopening and recovery. After months of closures and cancellations to contain the virus and save lives, this funding will be a much-needed helping hand for organisations transitioning back to normal in the months ahead.

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, said: “Our record breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they’ve ever faced. Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors – helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead.”

Donna Chisholm, Assistant Director, Culture, Tourism and Sport, Brighton & Hove City Council commented: “I am delighted that the Government have given support to Brighton Fringe as the festival is an important part of the city’s annual programme of culture and loved by many. This funding is a positive step towards Brighton & Hove’s cultural recovery after an especially difficult year for the arts. I am looking forward to welcoming artists and audiences back to safely enjoy cultural experiences across the city as the government’s roadmap permits”.

Julian Caddy, Chief Executive Officer, Brighton Fringe added: “This grant gives our immediate future certainty after what has been an extremely challenging time for us and the arts as a whole. As lockdown eases and our world opens up again, we look forward to bringing you great shows and events of all kinds, whether indoors, outdoors or online – but always with safety in mind, for everyone involved. We are hugely relieved to have received this support which secures our financial viability and sets us up nicely to celebrate Brighton Fringe together”.

Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, said: “Investing in a thriving cultural sector at the heart of communities is a vital part of helping the whole country to recover from the pandemic. These grants will help to re-open theatres, concert halls, and museums and will give artists and companies the opportunity to begin making new work.

We are grateful to the Government for this support and for recognising the paramount importance of culture to our sense of belonging and identity as individuals and as a society.”

The funding awarded today is from a £400 million pot which was held back last year to ensure the Culture Recovery Fund could continue to help organisations in need as the public health picture changed. The funding has been awarded by Arts Council England, as well as Historic England and National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute.”

Brighton Fringe returns from 28 May and will feature over 200 events. The first events will be announced on Monday 12 April, when tickets will be on sale to Friends of Brighton Fringe. Tickets will go on general sale from Friday 16 April.

