Missing Brighton boy found safe and well

A missing boy from Brighton has been found safe and well, Sussex Police said.

Rhys Jones, 17, returned home shortly after the force issued a public appeal for help to find him.

He had been missing since Thursday lunchtime (1 April).

Brighton and Hove police tweeted: “We’re pleased to confirm 17-year-old Rhys Joyce, who had been reported missing from Brighton, has returned home safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”