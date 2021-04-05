Missing Brighton boy found safe and well
A missing boy from Brighton has been found safe and well, Sussex Police said.
Rhys Jones, 17, returned home shortly after the force issued a public appeal for help to find him.
He had been missing since Thursday lunchtime (1 April).
Brighton and Hove police tweeted: “We’re pleased to confirm 17-year-old Rhys Joyce, who had been reported missing from Brighton, has returned home safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”
