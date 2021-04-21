Ska punk band Millie Manders & The Shutup announce Hove concert at The Brunswick

Millie Manders And The Shutup create cross-genre punk that is hard to ignore. With lyricism that pokes fun, draws you in or leaves you questioning social norms teamed with incredible vocal dexterity, grinding guitars, irresistible horn hooks and a pumping rhythm section, the Millie Manders Music Machine churns out more raw punk fusion than you can shake a stick at, with a huge amount of Pop appeal.

Following the release of ‘Broken Record’, the latest single and video from their acclaimed ‘Telling Truths, Breaking Ties’ debut album, and the announcement of their Summer Tour of headline and festival appearances, Millie Manders And The Shutup have now announced their Autumn Tour which includes an appearance at The Brunswick (1 Holland Road, Hove, BN3 1JF).

They will be rockin’ the join on Friday 10th December 2021. Purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual ticketing agent.

“MMATS bring fierce and addictive ska punk with emotive and urgent lyrics; tipped as the UK’s answer to The Interrupters with high octane live shows and attitude backed with morality …” VIVE LE ROCK

Fronted by Millie’s staggering vocal dexterity and backed by grinding guitars, irresistible horns and a huge amount of pop appeal, the band’s live shows are renowned for their power and energy. With the launch of their debut album, accompanying videos for the singles ‘Bitter’, ‘Broken Record’, ‘Burnout’, ‘Panic’, ‘Silent Screams’ and ‘Your Story’, and a commitment that there will be zero plastic wrapping on any merchandise or release, Millie Manders And The Shutup are striving to make a difference whilst keeping us uplifted and brilliantly entertained.

‘

Telling Truths, Breaking Ties’ is available on CD and vinyl formats from millie-manders.com alongside a range of limited-edition clothing and artwork that raises funds for NHS Charities Together, The Survivors Trust – an umbrella charity for survivors of rape and sexual abuse – and the mental health charities Mind and Papyrus.

With extensive support from BBC Introducing and Radio X and appearances at notable festivals such as Boomtown and Rebellion, the last two years have propelled Millie Manders And The Shutup into the conscience of both the public and the music industry alike. With lyrics that discuss loss, betrayal, anger, anxiety, heartbreak, bitterness, environmental catastrophe and political unrest, they inspire the questioning of social norms with a cross-genre punk that’s becoming increasingly hard to ignore.

Check out their Bandcamp page HERE and find them on YouTube HERE.

Further info can be found at millie-manders.com