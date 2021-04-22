brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Duke’s Mound gets lurid green coating as wildflower seeds are sprayed

Posted On 22 Apr 2021 at 3:18 pm
By :
Comment: 1

Seed spraying on Duke’s Mound slopes. Picture by Malka Spigel-Newman


Duke’s Mound has been given a bright green coating this week as the slopes are sprayed with wildflower seeds.

The non-native tamarisk bushes which used to cover the site were cut back and some removed in February as part of the wider regeneration of Black Rock.

Now, native grass and wildflower seeds are being sprayed onto the earth to replace them.

A council spokesman said: “The seed spraying consists of applying a mix of native grasses and wildflower seeds using a technique called Hydraseeding.

“This technique is often used on steep slopes. It will apply a liquid mix of special binders, growing medium and seed onto the slopes using high pressure hoses.

“The slurry will quickly harden into a green skin which quickly changes to brown and then slowly biodegrades over the following 18 months by which time the grass sward will have started to become established.”

  1. Peter Challis 22 April 2021 at 4.24pm Reply

    Let’s hope that the “mix of native grasses and wildflower seeds” survive well on a coastal slope where they are likely to get salt spray from the sea. If not then this could be an expensive fiasco as the hands of Green diversity activists.

    I see that this comes from an anonymous council spokesperson, so no councillor wants to take the blame if it goes wrong.

