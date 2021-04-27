Joy at reopening tempered by need to make seafront safer

I felt a real sense of joy running along the seafront recently as I watched people opening up their businesses and others arriving to meet friends for a morning coffee in the sunshine.

So much so, that I felt inspired to run further and see what else was happening by the beach.

Turning back at Rockwater, I saw business owners tidying the areas around their shops, fixing canopies and giving buildings a final lick of paint.

It was like a big spring clean was taking place, ready to welcome back some semblance of normality to our lives – and it was truly heartwarming.

Last week I talked about supporting our local arts and culture sector as the city reopens.

We can also be supporting our hospitality and retail sectors, where local businesses are working hard to bounce back.

I know many of us are excited to wander around the city’s unique shops again, go out for a meal with loved ones or catch up with friends over a drink.

This is possible now – and our local businesses need our support so let’s make the most of it.

Finishing my 8k run at Madeira Drive, with emails from concerned residents in my head about the new road layout, I decided to check how things are developing.

I remain worried that the council has tried to be all things to all people and whether we are squeezing too much into one space.

I witnessed a near miss as a cyclist whizzed the wrong way down the car lane causing the driver to swerve.

And I saw a parent grab a child just before they stepped into the path of a speeding car.

I am hoping the pavement will be widened between Jungle Rumble and Sea Lanes since this area is proving popular with local people and I’d like to see that continue.

Unfortunately, it’s become a pinch-point and the only place to step aside for other pedestrians leaves you in the cycle lane incurring the wrath of cyclists who are using the correct space!

This area just doesn’t feel safe to me. Controversial though it may be, we need to continue the dialogue to make this area work and, above all, be a safe place for all users, especially as the city reopens.

Councillor Nancy Platts is the leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.