Silverbacks announce rescheduled Brighton show

Posted On 30 Apr 2021 at 10:20 am
Silverbacks are coming to Brighton this autumn (click on pic to enlarge!)

Silverbacks have announced that their Brighton concert, which should have taken place on 20th March this year at The Hope & Ruin, 11-12 Queens Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, has now thankfully been rescheduled to Wednesday 27th October 2021. All original tickets remain valid.

Silverbacks are a 5 piece band from Dublin, Ireland. Taking their cues from the taut rhythms and urgent drive of late 70’s punk and the discordant, unpredictable freak outs of NYC no- wave, they craft a signature sound spiked with triple guitar riffs, a motorik rhythm section and on the pulse lyrics.

Silverbacks (click on pic to enlarge!)

The band have independently unleashed a string of releases starting in May 2017 with theirSink The Fat Moon’ 5 track EP, which was followed that November byJust For A Better View’.

Then followed the singles produced by Girl Band bassist Daniel Fox, beginning in 2018 withDunkirk in June andJust In The Band in November.

These were followed in 2019 byPink Tide in May and ‘Sirens’, which was part of a double A side 7” single release with ‘Drool’ by UK independent label Nice Swan Records in January 2020.

These single releases were backed by festival appearances at Simple Things, Swn, Eurosonic and Electric Picnic, headline shows in the UK and Ireland and supporting Girl Band on their sold out UK tour dates.

Silverbacks debut album ‘Fad’ in blue vinyl (click on image to enlarge!)

The band released their thirteen track debut album titledFad’ on Friday 22nd May last year.

“Dublin’s Silverbacks are at the forefront of this, all bassline spasms, taut percussive patterns and barbed wire guitar explosions” – Clash Magazine

Purchase your Silverbacks Brighton concert tickets HERE, HERE, HERE or from Resident music.

Check out the Silverbacks Bandcamp page HERE and visit their official website HERE.

Tour flyer

