PINS announce a return to Brighton

Local concert promoters, Melting Vinyl, are tickled pink to welcome PINS back to Brighton after an incredible sold-out pre-covid show in February 2020 – Read the Brighton & Hove News Music Team’s review of that concert HERE.

This time they will take on the perfect setting of The Green Door Store, where they will be performing on 1st October 2021. Purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual ticketing agent.

Founded in Manchester in 2011, PINS is an all-female band spearheaded by singer/guitarist Faith Vern. Channelling 60’s girl group surf harmonies and post-punk garage their music has drawn comparisons to The Flatmates, The Darling Buds and Siouxsie Sioux.

Their quick selling first release, ‘Eleventh Hour / AA. Shoot You’ on their D.I.Y label Haus of PINS marked auspicious beginnings for the band. This was quickly followed by a gig with ‘Savages’ which brought them to the attention of UK indie label Bella Union, who released PINS ‘Luvu4lyf’ EP on 10” glitter vinyl to correspond with their first UK tour later that year.

Since the release of ‘Girls Like Us’ in 2013, female trio PINS has exuded strength in their danceable alternative post-punk transmissions and earned the trust, endorsement, and creative blessings of rock royalty such as Iggy Pop.

2015’s ‘Wild Nights’ earned widespread critical acclaim including an Album of the Week nod from Stereogum and profiles in Harper’s Bazaar, Interview Magazine, The Guardian, DAZED, and i-D. In recent years, PINS toured on both sides of the pond alongside everyone from Sleater-Kinney and Warpaint to Best Coast and The Subways.

2017 saw the release of limited edition EP ‘Bad Thing’ which featured the vocal collaboration of luminary Iggy Pop on the track ‘Aggrophobe’ – Both the EP and ‘Aggrophobe’ were released by Haus of PINS as limited edition vinyl.

Their third album ‘Hot Slick’ which was released last May is available digitally, on CD and standard black vinyl as well as limited edition orange vinyl available exclusively via the band’s webstore and indie retailers.

PINS will be releasing a special 12” vinyl in celebration of Record Store Day UK. To celebrate the first year anniversary of their ‘Hot Slick‘ album, the band have worked with classical pianist and composer Sergey Kolosov in re-arranging 4 tracks from the album. Titled ‘Piano Versions’ the EP will be released on limited edition orange splatter vinyl on June 12th. Head to recordstoreday.co.uk/stores to find your local participating stores.

If you are a PINS fan, then you may also wish to read the Brighton & Hove News Music Team’s review of their 4th November 2017 performance at The Haunt – read it HERE.

Further details on PINS can be located on their official website – www.wearepins.co.uk