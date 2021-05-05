Former Brighton and Hove fire chief promoted

The former senior fire officer in Brighton and Hove has been promoted to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s assistant chief fire officer.

Mark Matthews was borough commander in Brighton and Hove from December 2011 to January 2015, having joined as a firefighter in 1998.

Mr Matthews stepped up to become the interim assistant chief fire officer last November.

He also serves as the mental health lead for the National Fire Chiefs Council.

The chief fire officer for East Sussex, Dawn Whittaker, said: “I am delighted to be able to announce that Mark is our new assistant chief fire officer.

“It was a rigorous process with stiff competition so Mark did extremely well and he thoroughly deserves it.

“I am sure everyone will join me in offering Mark congratulations.”

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Matthews said: “I feel so very privileged to be appointed to the role of ACFO in the service that I am very proud of and after all these years still feel immensely fortunate to be a part of.

“I continue to work alongside some remarkable colleagues who have supported me over many years and I am incredibly grateful to each and every one of them.

“I will, of course, continue to give my all and very much look forward to enabling an environment where colleagues through their respective roles are able to continue to collectively deliver a first-class service to those that need simply need our help.”

The fire service said: “The announcement comes after a rigorous recruitment process, which began in February and saw six short-listed candidates (three from the fire sector and three from other sectors including military, health and local authority) involved in a comprehensive assessment centre.

“As well as a full interview panel, the process included a staff forum, a stakeholder panel, a presentation and a command assessment.

“The assessment centre involved members of our own staff alongside senior leaders from Sussex Police, East Sussex County Council and other fire and rescue services.”