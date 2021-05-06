Noise-pop four piece The Ninth Wave announce Brighton gig

As part of a select nine date UK tour, Glaswegian gothic post-punk and electronic-pop group The Ninth Wave will be playing live in Brighton this coming October.

Initially formed in 2014, The Ninth Wave have expanded to become, Haydn Park-Patterson (vocals/guitar), Amilia Kidd (vocals/bass), Kyalo Searle-nbullu (keyboards/synths) and Calum Stewart (drums/percussion).

Last year they unveiled their limited edition pink vinyl six track EP ‘Happy Days!’ via Blood Records. Filled with neon synths and propulsive drum rolls; this is the sound of a band with swaggering confidence.

The quartet are influenced by 80s new wave and goth pop music and have thus created their own unique identity. Brooding synths, jagged guitars and female against male vocals carve this sound. They have been compared to the likes of Pixies and The Cure.

The band sit at the centre of an increasingly collaborative Glaswegian scene that features the likes of Lucia & The Best Boys and Walt Disco to name a few. Recorded in part at the suitably gothly titled Black Bay studio on the tiny island of Great Bernera in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland, the ‘Happy Days!’ EP is a massive stylistic step forward produced with Faris Badwan of The Horrors and engineered and mixed by Max Hayes.

The Ninth Wave have acquired no shortage of famous admirers to date already – from the aforementioned Faris Badwan to Paramore’s Hayley Williams and fellow Glaswegians Chvrches. All of whom have shown great faith in the young Scottish band whether through invitations to play high-profile support slots or offers to help produce new material.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team witnessed The Ninth Wave performing live on 10th May 2019 at The Walrus as part of The Great Escape new music festival. We reported:

“The final act of day 2 TGE for myself was the Glasgow based duo The Ninth Wave who is made up of the striking duo of Amelia Kidd and Haydn Park-Patterson. They are accompanied by a couple of mates (drums and mini keyboards) for their live work to create their modern sound. They have a new single ‘Used To Be Yours’ which is from the first part of their debut album ‘Infancy’, which you can buy on red vinyl and the second part, which will come out on blue vinyl will be with us at the end of May – details HERE. Their set was full of energy and the crowd enjoyed them, especially our photographer Sara”.

Check out the music of The Ninth Wave HERE and listen to and/or purchase their new single ‘Everything Will Be Fine’ HERE.

Purchase your tickets for their Brighton concert at The Hope & Ruin (11-12 Queens Road, BN1 3WA) on Saturday 9th October 2021 HERE or from your usual ticket agency.

For more information on The Ninth Wave visit their website HERE.