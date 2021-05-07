Hollingdean and Stanmer by-election result: Greens win seat from Labour
The Greens have won the Hollingdean and Stanmer by-election, taking a seat formerly held by Labour.
Zoe John’s victory gives the Greens two out of the three seats in the electoral ward.
And the Greens now have a total of 20 out of 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council where it remains the largest party.
The votes cast were …
Zoe Olivia John (Green) 1,542 – elected
Leila Erin-Jenkins (Labour) 1,262
Emma Louise Dawson-Bowling known as Emma Hogan (Conservative) 745
Rob Somerton-Jones (Trade Union and Socialist Coalition) 54
Alex Hargreaves (Liberal Democrat) 47
Des Jones (UK Independence Party) 35
Nigel Furness (Independent) 24
There were 47 rejected ballot papers.
The turnout in Hollingdean and Stanmer was 31.94 per cent – or 3,756. The electorate was 11,758.
The seat became vacant with the resignation of Labour councillor Tracey Hill.
The Hollingdean and Stanmer ward has three seats. The other two are held by Labour councillor Theresa Fowler and Green councillor Martin Osborne.
Despite the slightly lower turnout, the Conservative candidate, Dr Emma Hogan, almost doubled the Conservative vote compared with the last election two years ago.
5 Comments
Another great breakthrough from Momentum!
I know. You can imagine the Labour election strategy meeting. Nancy -”We are losing the popular and moderate Tracey Hill, I know just the replacement, she is so Momentum she used to stand for an Ultra left party – that will win votes in Hollingdean!” With this and a poor showing in Patcham Momentum are a busted flush in Brighton.
Why is Emma Louise Dawson-Bowling known as Emma Hogan?
Another melon party win. Green on the outside, Red inside.
Labour lost the seat in Hollingdean and were pushed into a distant third in Patcham.
So, how is the coalition with the Greens going Momentum Labour?
Perhaps the Green Party could educate the council officers not to cut down trees in the nesting time of the year as they have done so in Stanmer Park and at the sam3 time teach them not to drain the Stanmer Pond at the bre@dind time fi4 frogs and newts.Stanmer is supposed to be an are where you can meet nature see and hear th3 wild life not ruin thd place it’s time they employed someone who knows something about nature.