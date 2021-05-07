Hollingdean and Stanmer by-election result: Greens win seat from Labour

The Greens have won the Hollingdean and Stanmer by-election, taking a seat formerly held by Labour.

Zoe John’s victory gives the Greens two out of the three seats in the electoral ward.

And the Greens now have a total of 20 out of 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council where it remains the largest party.

The votes cast were …

Zoe Olivia John (Green) 1,542 – elected

Leila Erin-Jenkins (Labour) 1,262

Emma Louise Dawson-Bowling known as Emma Hogan (Conservative) 745

Rob Somerton-Jones (Trade Union and Socialist Coalition) 54

Alex Hargreaves (Liberal Democrat) 47

Des Jones (UK Independence Party) 35

Nigel Furness (Independent) 24

There were 47 rejected ballot papers.

The turnout in Hollingdean and Stanmer was 31.94 per cent – or 3,756. The electorate was 11,758.

The seat became vacant with the resignation of Labour councillor Tracey Hill.

The Hollingdean and Stanmer ward has three seats. The other two are held by Labour councillor Theresa Fowler and Green councillor Martin Osborne.

Despite the slightly lower turnout, the Conservative candidate, Dr Emma Hogan, almost doubled the Conservative vote compared with the last election two years ago.