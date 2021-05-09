Missing boy found in Brighton

A missing 16-year-old boy has been found in Brighton, Sussex Police said this morning (Sunday 9 May).

Arthur Greenslade was found last night by police officers, almost three weeks after he was last seen.

The force said: “Arthur Greenslade, who had been reported missing from Buckinghamshire, has been found.

“The 16-year-old boy was located by officers in Brighton on Saturday night (8 May).”

“Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding the boy 10 days after he disappeared.

On Wednesday 28 April, Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for Arthur Greenslade, 15, who has been reported missing from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

“He was last seen in the Brighton area on Sunday 18 April and officers are concerned for his welfare.”