Safe as houses – Brighton & Hove Albion can prepare for record breaking 5th consecutive Premier League season

Brighton & Hove Albion will play Premier League football again next season, the team eclipsing their predecessors of the late 1970’s and early 1980’s and will embark on a fifth consecutive top flight season.

Fulham’s loss at home to Burnley tonight (Monday 10 May) ensures that they fill the final relegation spot and Albion’s current total of 37 points will be enough to beat the drop.

Albion have always beaten relegation from the Premier League with a couple of games or so to spare, never having to play the last game of the season with the prospect of the drop hanging over them.

By the time they play at Arsenal on the 23 May the Albion will only have been in the bottom three for just one week in 152 Premier League matches.