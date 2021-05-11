Brighton and Hove Labour group elects joint party leaders

The Brighton and Hove Labour group has elected two councillors as joint leaders after the resignation of Nancy Platts.

Councillors John Allcock and Carmen Appich are due to take the helm from Brighton and Hove City Council’s “annual council” meeting next week.

They were elected at the group’s annual meeting this evening (Tuesday 11 May).

Afterwards an email was sent to Labour Party members in Brighton and Hove which said: “Tonight, the Brighton and Hove Labour group of councillors has elected Councillor Carmen Appich and Councillor John Allcock as their new co-leaders.

“Councillors Appich and Allcock will be job-sharing the roles of Labour group leader and leader of the opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council and will work together as a united team to provide scrutiny and constructive opposition in the best interests of the city.

“Between Councillor Appich and Allcock, Labour’s new co-leadership team boasts a wealth of experience in the civil service, local government and the voluntary and community sector in policy areas such as finance, children’s services, health, equalities and culture – and together they will prove a robust and talented team to stand up for local residents.

“Councillor Appich and Councillor Allcock are looking to continue and build on the work of outgoing leader, Councillor Nancy Platts.

“In her time leading the Labour group and the council, Councillor Platts steered Brighton and Hove through the initial stages of the covid-19 pandemic, oversaw the building of more council and affordable homes and set up the city’s first ever climate assembly.”

Councillor Platts will continue to represent East Brighton ward on the council.