Celebrate the May Bank Holiday with two gigs at Brighton’s Concorde 2

Posted On 11 May 2021 at 4:19 pm
Concorde 2 music venue (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Local concert promoters, Black Rabbit Productions, have been busy behind the scenes in organising not one but two great socially distanced seated events at Brighton’s popular Concorde 2 for this coming May Bank Holiday.

Tickets are available as tables of six, with the rule of 6, so 6 people from multiple households. Ticket prices are per table.

Dirty DC will be playing live at the Concorde 2 on Friday 28th May 2021

First up, on Friday 28th May 2021, will be an amazing show from Dirty DC.

Dirty DC were formed way back in 1998 and have played throughout the UK, Ireland, and as far as the Middle East. They quickly made a strong reputation amongst the serious die hard AC/DC fans.

Dirty DC have always been renowned for their heavy stage presence, authenticity and most importantly the delivery of the music AC/DC have become so famous for.

The band consists of five hardcore AC/DC enthusiasts, namely Chris (Brian Johnson), James (Angus Young), Daniel (Malcom Young), Colin (Cliff Williams) and Matt (Phil Rudd) and between them, they have more than 50 years experience playing in AC/DC tribute bands.

Torque will be playing live at the Concorde 2 on Friday 28th May 2021

Support for this concert will come from Torque, who are a UK Metal band based in Staffordshire.

Their lineup consists of four metal heads: Connor Hill, Eddie Voss, Josh Cook and Tom Wilde. Torque were founded in 2018 and have just released their first EP, ‘Used & Abused’.

Purchase your tickets for this 28th May concert HERE.

Gig flyer

Secondly, on Sunday 30th May 2021, there will be a concert by Are You Experienced – The Jimi Hendrix Tribute.

John Campbell from Are You Experienced will be playing live at the Concorde 2 in Brighton on Sunday 30th May

Are You Experienced are now in their 24th year together, and in that time have firmly established themselves as the premier Hendrix tribute in Europe. They have headlined festivals in Brazil, Barbados and Rhodes, as well as appearing at venues in Holland, Germany and Sweden.

Founder member John Campbell has also appeared on TV shows in his Hendrix persona and bears more than a passing resemblance to the iconic guitarist. Joining him on drums is the new member, Phil Carter who along with Mark Arnold on bass guitar provide the powerful rhythm section needed to emulate the “Hendrix” sound.

In 2014 Jimi Hendrix’s younger brother came over to the UK for a series of gigs, John Campbell was picked out to play with his band, during that time they became friends, and when Leon came over for his Jimi Hendrix Golden Anniversary tour in September 2016 he asked if John Campbell and the rest of Are You Experienced would join him as his band for the tour. More recently in 2018, the band appeared yet again on Leon’s latest theatre tour of the UK.

Are You Experienced enjoy bringing the music of Hendrix to a new and eager audience as well as those that remember him the first time around.

Darren Redick – Planet Rock DJ “Wow…just WOW!”
Keith Altham – “John has the whole Jimi vibe going on”.

Will Wilde band will be playing live at the Concorde 2 in Brighton on Sunday 30th May

Support at this Concorde 2 concert will come from harmonica legend Will Wilde and his band. Plus Brighton based duo Douzy & Slyde, who will play a crowd pleasing, melodic and soulful mix of blues, soul and rock covers.

Douzy & Slyde will be playing live at the Concorde 2 in Brighton on Sunday 30th May

Purchase your tickets for this 30th May concert HERE.

Gig flyer

