Brighton and Hove Labour’s new joint leaders spell out their roles

The two new joint leaders of the Brighton and Hove Labour group of councillors have spelt out the division of their responsibilities.

Councillor Carmen Appich and Councillor John Allcock were elected as joint leaders of the group at its annual meeting yesterday (Tuesday 11 May).

They are due to share the post of opposition leader on Brighton and Hove City Council from next week, taking over from the outgoing Labour leader Councillor Nancy Platts.

The party said that Councillor Appich would take on the lead finance role and both will sit on the council’s Policy and Resources Committee.

Councillor Appich said: “I’m looking forward to working with John and the Labour team to promote our values on the council and to provide constructive and effective opposition to the Green administration.

“Together, John and I bring a wide range of skills and experience to this co-leadership and my background as a public sector accountant means I’m well equipped to lead on finance.

“We believe two minds can be better than one and are pleased to promote the equality, diversity and inclusion benefits of job-shares.”

Councillor Allcock said: “I’m pleased to be working alongside Carmen and my colleagues in the Labour group to lead the opposition on the council.

“As a ‘no overall control’ council, it’s crucial we hold the minority Green administration to account and work constructively with all parties in the best interests of the city.

“As we look towards an economic recovery, it’s more important than ever to work cross-party to deliver Labour’s Corporate Plan and build a fairer city with a sustainable future.

“Carmen and I have complementary skill-sets and will make a strong team.”

The party said that the pair “will work together as a united team to provide scrutiny and constructive opposition in the best interests of the city”.