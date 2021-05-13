Concern growing for missing man’s welfare



Police are searching for missing 52-year-old Javan Tutton.

Javan was reported missing from an address in Brighton on Monday (May 10) and concerns are growing for their welfare.

Javan has links to the Hove and Shoreham areas, or may have travelled out of Sussex towards Milton Keynes or Bristol. It is not known what clothing they are wearing.

Anyone who sees Javan or who has any information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 855 of 10/05.