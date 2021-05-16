Brighton station closed after bomb threat

Brighton railway station was closed this morning after a man said that he had a bomb.

Sussex Police searched the area but no explosives were found.

The incident caused some disruption to early services at the station this morning on the day when the summer timetable started.

Sussex Police said: “At 3.49am on Sunday (16 May), police responded to a report of a man claiming to be in possession of an explosive device and making threats outside Brighton railway station.

“The station was temporarily closed to the public and a cordon was set up as a safety precaution while officers carried out an extensive area search.

“A 27-year-old man was swiftly detained and has been taken to custody for questioning.

“He was not in possession of an explosive device.

“An additional sweep of the area was carried out by armed officers.”

Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any threat to public at this time.

“The cordon has now been lifted and train services have resumed from Brighton railway station.

“Officers remain at the scene working with British Transport Police to carry out further inquiries.

“We are thankful to the public for their patience and understanding while we carried out our work.”