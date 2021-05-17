Brighton and Hove Albion’s top scorer sidelined for rest of season

Brighton and Hove Albion’s top scorer Neal Maupay will miss the rest of the season through suspension.

The 24-year-old French striker has been banned for three games after his sending off after the final whistle in the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday 9 May.

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk was also shown a red card during the 2-1 defeat at Molineux and is serving a two-match ban.

The pair missed the 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United on Saturday (15 May).

Maupay will now miss not only the visit of Premier League champions Manchester City to the Amex tomorrow (Tuesday 18 May) but also the final game of the season.

Albion’s last match is a trip to play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (23 May).

The Football Association said: “Brighton and Hove Albion FC’s Neal Maupay has been suspended for one match and fined £25,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA rule E3 following their fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC in the Premier League on Sunday 9 May 2021.

“The forward accepted that his language and behaviour was abusive, insulting and improper following his dismissal.

“This fine and suspension are in addition to the automatic two-match suspension applied as a result of Neal Maupay’s dismissal at full time of this fixture and he will be suspended for Brighton and Hove Albion FC’s next two fixtures.”

Seagulls players have picked up six red cards this season – more than any other top-flight club.