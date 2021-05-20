Covid-constrained council meeting votes in top team for the year ahead

One of the key moments in the municipal year – annual council – took place in a limited way once again today (Thursday 20 May) in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just 14 out of 54 councillors were present in the Hove Town Hall chamber when the mayor and deputy mayor were elected and the political leadership was ratified for the coming 12 months.

The other members of the council were able to view the proceedings but a change in the law – to allow virtual voting – has lapsed.

So, with social distancing rules still being observed, the numbers attending Brighton and Hove City Council meetings in person will be limited – at least for the next few months.

Green councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty remains the leader of the council, having taken over in July last year when his party became the largest group.

His colleagues Hannah Clare and Sue Shanks will continue in their roles as deputy leaders of the council.

Labour councillors John Allcock and Carmen Appich will share the leader of the opposition role, spending half the year each in the post, with Councillor Allcock leading for the first six months.

Their party colleague Councillor Amanda Evans will serve as the deputy leader of the opposition.

Councillor Steve Bell continues as the leader of the Conservative group, with councillors Robert Nemeth and Dee Simson as his deputies.

The council has created a new Health and Wellbeing Board Adult Social Care Sub-Committee, with Green councillor Sarah Nield expected to take the chair.

Newly elected Green councillor Zoë John, who won the Hollingdean and Stanmer by-election, joins the Children, Young People and Skills Committee as deputy chair.

And Conservative councillor Anne Meadows, who won the Patcham by-election, also joins the Children, Young People and Skills Committee. She will have a seat on the Housing Committee and speak for her party on the Audit and Standards Committee.

Councillor Mac Cafferty said that it was an “honour and privilege” to be re-elected leader of the council and said: “We stand ready to serve our great city. We have a vibrant, bubbling, amazing city and I am hungry for us to reach for every opportunity to continue our success.

“I look forward to working cross-party across this chamber to put our city first and do the very best for all our residents and businesses despite the enormous challenges of the pandemic.”

He thanked all those who had followed the covid-19 guidelines “from the bottom of his heart” for washing their hands, wearing masks and making space for others.

Councillor Mac Cafferty said that there was a way to go until the pandemic was beaten but people needed to stay safe.

He said: “There are still challenges ahead and we continue to push for the strongest support for those in need to help our local economy recover and bring down infections.”

The climate crisis looms large too, he added.