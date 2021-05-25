editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Brighton’s Lime Garden announce new single and gig at The Hope & Ruin

Lime Garden

Brighton based quartet Lime Garden have today announced a new concert date ahead of their latest single release ‘Sick & Tired’ in order to cater for the great demand shown in this relatively new act.

The band have already sold out their forthcoming show at The Prince Albert in five months time on 21st October 2021, and so now have added a new show at The Hope & Ruin on Thursday 24th February 2022.

Tickets for this new concert can be bought from HERE and HERE as well as from Resident music.

Lime Garden met whilst studying in Brighton and were originally called just LIME. The band members are Chloe Howard (vocals/guitar), Leila Deeley (guitar), Tippi Morgan (bass) and Annabel Whittle (drums), and these four have already made a name for themselves in the Brighton and Guildford music scenes.

Lime Garden

They’re certainly not an act you want to miss! The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were fortunate to have caught LIME performing live prior to lockdown at the Rossi Bar in support of their debut singleSurf N Turf on Thursday 20th February 2020 – Read our review HERE.

If you’re a fan of the heady days of early post-punk as heard on the John Peel Show, when he used to play the latest sounds from the likes of The Slits, The Mo-Dettes, and The Raincoats, but want that sound brought right up-to-date, then Lime Garden are for you!

Lime Garden are jumping over genre boundaries to create a sound that is uplifting yet somehow laid-back. They achieve this neat trick by harnessing catchy melodies and earworm hooks into an almost nonchalant net of lo-fi sounds, which is then sprinkled with a dry-wit to bring their world to life. It’s a world of late-night conversations and observations that strike a chord.

The quartet are looking to switch-on more minds with their forthcoming single ‘Sick & Tired’, which is due to drop this Thursday 27th May on So Young Records. Purchase or stream it HERE. Also check out their previous single calledFever HERE.

Their songwriting is influenced by personal experiences and those everyday interactions and observations. The results are often wrapped in a dry wit aimed at highlighting the contradictions and absurdity of modern life.

Lime Garden

Lime Garden are an exciting relatively new band that are clearly experts at blending the best of the past with a splash of the future, get ready to get zesty. But don’t just take our word for it:

“One of the most exciting bands to come through BBC introducing” – Lauren Laverne (6music)
“LIME are blooming into one of the fresh, cool faces coming out of that seaside scene!” – When The Horn Blows
“All these ingredients point to success” – Tom Robinson (6music)

Check them out on Bandcamp.

Find Lime Garden on social media:
Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / YouTube

