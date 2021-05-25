Woman in hospital after Brighton flat fire

A woman is in hospital this morning after a fire broke out in a flat in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The blaze started in the loft space above Daratic World Mart in Lewes Road shortly after midnight.

A woman was rescued and taken to hospital by paramedics.

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 12.17am on Monday, 24 May to attend a fire in a residential property on Lewes Road, Brighton. Crews from Preston Circus and Roedean attended.

“One person was rescued from the property and handed over in to the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“Crews used two Breathing Apparatus and one Hose Reel Jet to extinguish a fire in the loft space of the property.

“A fire investigation will take place in due course.”