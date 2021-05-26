editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Synth and drum duo AK/DK announce Brighton gig at CHALK

AKDK performing at ‘Synthesize Me’ November 11th 2017 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Brighton’s double synth and drum duo AK/DK have today announced that they will be playing a long overdue hometown gig here in Brighton at the CHALK venue in Pool Valley on Friday 15th October 2021. This is definitely not one to be missed as you will be immersed in a kaleidoscopic blend of high energy synths and structural drums! Grab your gig tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agent.

AK/DK are Ed and Gee and they are purveyors of top notch lo-fi electro-punk. They both play synths and both play the drums – quite often at the same time! Imagine Burundi drums goes electronic and there you have it – fast, exciting, body jerking rhythms to lose yourself in. They multi-task their way through a joyful barrage of distorted drums and rhythms interwoven with simmering electronics – perfect!

AKDK at the Green Door Store 24th October 2017 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The AK/DK sound is rather unique, but if push comes to shove, then you can expect elements similar to the likes of Underworld, Orbital, Moon Duo, Boredoms, Suicide and Sigue Sigue Sputnik.

The duo last played live in Brighton as part of The Great Escape new music festival. They performed a showcase 30 minute set on 19th May 2018 at The Arch. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance and stated:

AK/DK’s psychedelic splattered ‘Dinked Edition’ of their third album ‘Shared Particles’

“The Brighton & Hove New Music Team just can’t get enough of Ed and Gee aka AK/DK as this will be our fourth outing with them and they never fail to impress. They are a MUST see live band, if you want to comprehend what all the high-energy and largely improvised structural abandon is all about. AK/DK stream of layers of fizzing arpeggios and crushing motorik drums has earned them places on stages and at festivals all around the UK and Europe.

The guys create improvised layers of fuzzed-up synths, delays and thunderous double drums. Their new album ‘Patterns/Harmonics’ was lauded by BBC 6 Music and received an ‘Album of the Day’ accolade after heavy rotation from the station.

AKDK performing at ‘Synthesize Me’ November 11th 2017 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Their performance at The Arch had to be on top form, especially as they were on stage immediately after the fab JoyCut who also utilise the synth and drums sound, but Ed and Gee sure did pull it off and the crowd were behind them all the way. One of my Top 5 favourite performances at TGE”.

You can check out our other AK/DK concert reviews below:
Patterns on 3rd March 2018.
St Paul’s Chapel, Worthing on 11th November 2017.
The Green Door Store on 24th October 2017.

For more info on AK/DK visit: www.akdk.co.uk

Gig flyer

