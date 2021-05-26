The Australian Pink Floyd Show rescheduled Brighton concert date

The critically lauded The Australian Pink Floyd Show featuring tracks from Pink Floyd’s classic albums, will now be taking place at the Brighton Centre on Friday 12th November 2021. The concert was scheduled to have taken place on Friday 20th November 2020.

“Setting the gold standard” – The Times

“For the record TAPFS are a phenomenon to be witnessed live… It’s almost enough to make you forget you haven’t been watching Pink Floyd, but a surrogate band” – Prog

“Probably the most popular tribute band in the world” – Sunday Times ‘Culture’

Selling 5 million tickets worldwide and described by The Times as “The Gold Standard” and The Daily Mirror as “The Kings of the Genre”, The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by Rick Wright. TAPFS is the leading and biggest show of its kind in the world.

Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, this critically acclaimed tribute show has been astonishing audiences worldwide. Striving to reproduce the Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects. To accompany these visuals are several large inflatables including a giant pig and their own distinct Pink Kangaroo.

They have also worked with musicians like Guy Pratt, Durga McBroom and her sister Lorelei McBroom who have toured with Pink Floyd, as well as sound engineer Colin Norfield who worked with Pink Floyd during their ‘Division Bell’ tour and on David Gilmour’s solo tours.

Often described as being more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept out of the pubs and onto the worldwide arena circuit. The band has played to sell out audiences throughout Europe, UK, America, Canada, South America and Russia.

With 30 years of history, the world’s biggest, best and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show continues to delight its global fan base.

