Brighton shop granted drinks licence

A new grocery shop in Brighton has been granted a licence to sell alcohol but will not be able to stay open as late as the owner wanted.

The business, at 66 Lewes Road, Brighton, was a Turkish grocers with a licence until 2016 but it was turned into a launderette.

The owner Esra Baser wanted to be able to sell drink from her premises next to Subway until 2am.

But Brighton and Hove City Council has a tougher policy on new drinks licences in Lewes Road and other busy areas because of concerns about the level of alcohol-related crime and disorder.

After talks with Sussex Police, Mrs Baser’s agent Deyra Yilmaz agreed to apply for an earlier closing time – 11.30pm at weekends and 11pm in the week.

Even this was too much for a council licensing panel made up of three councillors – Lizzie Deane, Jackie O’Quinn and Dee Simson.

The panel granted a licence but restricted the sale of alcohol to 11pm each day.

The panel members reached their verdict after a virtual hearing on Tuesday 18 May when Sussex Police said that Mrs Baser had previously held a licence at the premises.

There had been no issues when she ran the shop before apart from a few cases of shoplifting.

The panel said in its decision letter that it would attach a number of conditions to the licence.

These included a requirement for two staff to be on duty when the shop was open and for no more than 15 per cent of the sales area to display alcoholic drinks.

In addition, the alcohol on display would not be accessible to the public.

The panel said: “Based on her previous experience of running a similar business at the premises and of being a local resident, the panel believes that the applicant understands the challenges of the area.

“We have confidence that she and her husband have the necessary experience and ability to run the premises in a responsible way and to promote the licensing objectives.

“Such direct relevant experience is unusual. It is sufficient to amount to exceptional circumstances, warranting a departure from the (council’s policy).”