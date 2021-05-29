Man arrested over Brighton acid attack

A man has been arrested after a woman suffered serious injuries in an acid attack, Sussex Police said this evening (Saturday 29 May).

The force said: “A man has been arrested by police investigating an assault where a noxious substance was thrown over a woman in Brighton.

“Officers responded to a report of a substance being thrown over the victim in the doorway of a property in Steine Gardens at around 4.20pm on Thursday 20 May.

“The woman, in her twenties, was taken to hospital where she remains with potentially life-changing injuries.

“Detectives arrested the 25-year-old man on Saturday (29 May) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and he remains in custody.

“Anyone who has information which could help our investigation into the assault should report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Overstone.”