Crash closes A27 from Shoreham flyover to Hangleton link road

A crash closed the A27 eastbound from the Shoreham flyover to the Hangleton link road this afternoon (Sunday 30 May).

Traffic heading towards Brighton and Hove was initially stopped then diverted as the emergency services dealt with the crash.

An air ambulance was called out and landed near the scene of the accident, reported to have involved a motorbike.

The crash was understood to have happened on the Shoreham bypass just to the west of the Holmbush shopping centre.

More details as we get them.