Brighton and Hove’s NHS hospital trust brings three new directors on board

The NHS hospital trust serving Brighton and Hove has named three new non-executive directors.

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital, has appointed Dame Denise Holt, Lucy Bloem and Claire Keatinge as non-executive directors.

The trust said that the three new non-execs “will bring a wealth of knowledge and skill … as well as broad healthcare and wider experience from both the public and private sectors”.

The trust also said: “The trio are the first non-executive directors appointed since Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust merged to become one trust on 1 April 2021.

Alan McCarthy, who chairs the trust board, said: “I am delighted to welcome Claire, Dame Denise and Lucy, three exceptional non-executive directors, to the board as we embark on our exciting journey as a new trust.

“They bring a wide range of expertise and experience, absolutely share the values of the trust and are all committed to improving the lives of people through excellent services at our hospitals.”

Claire Keatinge, who lives in Brighton, is currently a non-executive director of the Northern Ireland Prison Service. She is also a consumer advocate with the Consumer Council for Water.

She has wide experience working with and for older people and is an experienced board member.

Ms Keatinge said: “I am delighted to be joining the board of the newly formed University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

“With incredible expertise, commitment, dedication and professionalism from staff, volunteers and board, the trust commitment is to put patients first.

“I bring many years’ experience working with and for older people – and a commitment to high-quality treatment and respect for every patient.

“I share the trust’s values and passion for putting patients first – and will be joining the board to be part of delivering excellence in hospitals across Sussex.”

Dame Denise Holt is currently the chair of the University of Sussex Council and has previously held diplomatic roles as first secretary and ambassador at British embassies in Ireland, Brazil, Mexico, Spain and Andorra.

From 2011 to 2021, Dame Denise was a non-executive director at HSBC UK, having previously served as the board chair at M&S Bank.

She was also a member of the NHS Pay Review Body, a member of the inaugural board of Ofqual, and independent chair of nominations for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Dame Denise, who lives in Findon, West Sussex, said: “Our hospitals and expert staff have never been more needed and valued.

“I’m delighted to join University Hospitals Sussex as it faces new challenges in the aftermath of covid-19.

“Much of my work in recent years has focused on providing a seamless response to people’s needs, something I know is close to the heart of University Hospitals Sussex.

“It will be a privilege to work with the chair, CEO, colleagues and staff to maintain our outstanding CQC rating.”

Lucy Bloem is currently a non-executive director for the South East Coast Ambulance Service where she is the senior independent director.

She has chaired the ambulance trust’s Quality and Patient Safety Committee for almost five years.

Her business career has involved working across many countries in the oil and gas industry, starting with Shell, before moving into consulting. She is a partner in Deloitte’s Consulting practice and before that with Accenture.

Ms Bloem, who lives in Surrey, has been a non-executive director in the NHS for eight years and is a seasoned committee chair.

She said: “I’m delighted to be joining University Hospitals Sussex at such an exciting time for the trust following its formal creation on 1 April this year.

“I am keen to use the experience I have gained as a non-executive director at South East Coast Ambulance Service to build on and further improve the outstanding care already provided to patients across Sussex.

“I am looking forward to working as part of the new team on the challenges and opportunities that the role brings.”