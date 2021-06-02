Jimi Hendrix tribute Are You Experienced? – Brighton gig report

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED? + DOOZY & SLIDE + WILL WILDE – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 30.5.21

Black Rabbit Productions had pulled out all the stops for this sold out show, “Are You Experienced?”. A Jimi Hendrix outfit who had to reschedule, but tonight it looked to be all systems go.

It was really hot outside the venue, and passers-by and some event attendees were sitting outside having a pre-gig pint or bite to eat after battling their way along a very busy Marine Parade. There were three bands playing tonight. It was going to be a busy one!

Stepping into Concorde 2 one was greeted by the socially distanced layout in the venue and the cool air. Strict guidelines were in place, and well done to the C2 crew who managed the restrictions with courtesy and professionalism. The bar staff did a super job in delivering table service drinks which were all ordered online. It all, well it all just worked perfectly.

First band of the night, a Brighton based duo, Douzy & Slyde. Kevin and Slyde both on guitars, one acoustic, the other electric guitar, which doubled up as a slide guitar from time to time.

I had not seen these guys before. Their short set included playing a crowd-pleasing, melodic and soulful mix of blues, soul and adapted rock covers. All the songs demonstrated their skills and top vocals. It is always great to see local bands on stage at Concorde 2. Well played guys, and you were a great addition to the line-up tonight. Their set ended, although I think they would have kept going if they could! They left the stage to a well-deserved round of applause.

soundcloud.com/douzy-slyde

Second support slot, before the main event, featured Will Wilde, another Brighton based outfit. Will Wilde has taken the harmonica way beyond its blues roots since he first emerged on the music scene back in 2010. Always pushing forward, evolving and redefining his sound.

The band took to the stage. I really wasn’t sure what to expect as I had not seen these guys before. Will took centre stage dressed in black and wearing a gunslinger style belt full of harmonicas strapped across his chest. The band took their places. They fired up. What a sound they made. It was pure adrenalin fuelled rock and roll with a heavy blues tones thanks to the superb playing by Will. These guys are good, real good. Will is a damn fine frontman. He owned it. He clearly works out as his biceps were on display as he kicked up a storm with his harmonica. He has a really great voice full of power and range.

The tracks tonight are from a new album and included ‘Jealous Woman’, ‘Best Of Me’ and ‘666 At The Crossroads’. We were treated to five more songs finishing up with ‘Lazy’. Some astonishing vocals, and the synchronicity between the guitar and harmonica was dazzling. The guitar play was superb and reminded me of Scott Gorham from Thin Lizzy. Link that with Will, who is actually also playing guitar solos on a mouth organ. Great technique and astonishing sounds. This band nailed it.

Will Wilde and his band were loud and totally on point. They entertained the now full venue with their set. Had a quick chat with Will after the set and obtained a signed CD. He had been waiting months with the band to unleash a live performance and display the new material. The crowd loved Will Wilde. And, put me down for the new album.

Wilde is now ready to take the rock world by storm.

www.willharmonicawilde.com

It was now time for Are You Experienced? – Jimi Hendrix tribute.

OK, hands up! I never really got Hendrix. What an admission! I am more of a punk and rock person. Concorde 2 however was, as social distancing rules allowed, full of Hendrix fans.

Now, if you’re going to replicate a musical icon such as Jimi Hendrix then firstly you better know the material, and then you have to put on the actual performance. And you better make sure you do it well. Top tribute act Are You Experienced? Well, I can confirm they did and carried it off perfectly with total style and authenticity.

Looking every bit like Jimi Hendrix, top guitarist John Campbell, who formed the original concept in 1996 – was accompanied by Mark Arnold on bass guitar and Phil Carter on drums.

John/Jimi stepped out into the lights and onto the rug as the crowd roared their appreciation welcoming The Experience to Brighton. Guitar slung around his neck and first strum of the strings John heralded ‘Stone Free’ as the opener, and we were then effortlessly segued into ‘Highway Chile’. At this point, I forgot to take photographs as I watched the magic of the performance unfold. John seemed to be soothing the notes out of the guitar, he made it seem effortless and damn smooth. All the while delivering that rich hypnotic vocal.

John Campbell has been regarded as one of the best Hendrix cover performers in the world, and a few songs into the set I can clearly see why.

The Experience led us by the hand into ‘Machine Gun’ and the ‘All Along The Watchtower’. My jaw dropped as I was blown away by the power and magnetism of this performer and his performance. I think I can safely say we all forgot we were watching a tribute band. The crowd seemed to hang on John’s every word as he spoke and joked with the crowd.

A shout to Mark and Phil. These guys were as part of the experience as John. An authentic background of bass rhythm and drum patterns. These guys are gifted and experts in their craft.

‘Hey Joe’ was delivered along with a blistering rendition of ‘Star Spangled Banner’. The lighting team kicked out the brightest red, white and blue lighting to mix in with the smoke enveloping the stage. A great effect and appreciated by the crowd.

A lovely rendition of ‘Like A Rolling Stone’ had the voices raised in Concorde 2. People had waited a long time to get out for some live music, and Are You Experienced? was definitely satisfying that thirst.

I looked into the venue and saw lots of happy faces singing along to every word. This could have easily become a long jam session done in front of a live audience. That was not the case, John, Mark and Phil pulled us in, they warmed us and engaged with every person in the room. They made us feel part of The Experience.

The set ended with ‘Foxy Lady’ to a rapturous cheer from the crowd. John said “thanks for listening”.

It wasn’t over, the band came on and delivered to the excited crowd ‘Voodoo Chile’. John smiling and pulling those Hendrix moves seems to just bristle with genius creativity in his playing. I guess every time he plays this, it changes slightly.

I had said a quick hello to John as I entered the venue, it was quick as I didn’t want to let on my lack of Hendrix knowledge to John in case he asked me anything about Hendrix. The audience had no problem recognising every song on the set list, and I am now a lot better off in the Hendrix knowledge stakes.

To ” Experience ” John/Jimi and the brilliant band up so close from the photo pit was nothing short of sheer magic and genuine astonishment and enjoyment for me. After the gig I ordered up some Hendrix vinyl. John, you got me hooked, and it is playing now as I write this.

You gave those lucky enough to attend a night that will not be forgotten in a long time! Thank you.

Setlist:

‘Stone Free’

‘Highway Chile’

‘Red House’

‘Machine Gun’

‘All Along The Watchtower’

‘Hey Joe’

‘Star Spangled Banner’

‘Purple Haze’

‘Little Wing’

‘Like A Rolling Stone’

‘Are You Experienced’

‘Hear My Train A Comin’’

‘Foxy Lady’

(encore)

‘Voodoo Chile’

areyou-experienced.co.uk