Rise in new covid cases in Brighton and Hove is ‘no cause for alarm’, says health chief

The number of new coronavirus cases has jumped in the past week buf the head of public health intelligence in Brighton and Hove said that there was no cause for alarm.

Kate Gilchrist said: “In the past week we recorded 56 new cases of covid-19 in the city which equates to a 71 per cent increase.

“As head of public health intelligence, making sense of the numbers is my job. Let me reassure you that there’s no need to be alarmed by that number.

“This week we saw an increase of 23 cases, compared with 33 cases in the previous week, but this in percentage terms is a 71 per cent increase.

“In the past few weeks, overall rates have been relatively low. So, when seen as a percentage, even a modest rise in cases looks like a sharp percentage rise.

“We can expect to see numbers continue to vary each week as we ease out of lockdown. But even so, we need to remain alert to even a small rise as that shows us the virus is still circulating.

“In the past week, the biggest number of reported cases was among young people and young adults who have not yet been vaccinated.

“But reassuringly, in the 60+ age group cases remain very low. This is especially significant as most people in that age group will have had both vaccinations, which demonstrates how effective the vaccines are at controlling the virus.

“Vaccines are proving to be very effective at reducing the spread of Covid but on their own are not enough to keep Brighton & Hove safe.

“The covid safety guidelines of hands, face, space and fresh air remain crucially important while the NHS vaccination programme rolls out to reach all age groups – even for those people who have been vaccinated.

“Each of these safety measures work in combination with vaccinations to give the best overall protection.

“To protect the people we love, and keep pressure off the NHS, it is important that everyone who is able to get vaccinated with the recommended two doses.

“Having two doses leads to a stronger, better immune response from your body and a longer-lasting protection. The first shot provides good protection but both doses are needed for the vaccines to be fully effective.

“We’re doing everything we can to make it as easy as possible for everyone to be vaccinated with a mobile vaccination service visiting communities to reach everyone who can’t get to the main vaccination centres.

“And a free transport service for people who don’t have means to travel to their vaccination appointment, called Cabs for Jabs, can be booked by phone on 0300 303 8060 from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm, Monday to Friday.”