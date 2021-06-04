Brighton and Hove parkruns to restart as impasse ends

All five parkruns in Brighton and Hove can start again after ministers told councils across the country to allow the free weekly events to resume.

There was an impasse between parkrun and councils as many, like Brighton and Hove, wanted risk assessments for each site before allowing the events to restart.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden have written to councils urging them to permit the weekly 5km event once coronavirus restrictions end on Monday 21 June.

Currently, only 30 people can gather outside but the government’s “roadmap” should mean that the weekly running events can go ahead again from Saturday 26 June.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We have had a lot of very positive discussions in recent weeks with parkrun organisers about the five local parkruns that they are planning to restart.

“Following extensive consideration of the risks involved, we are now satisfied that the five parkruns can go ahead on (Saturday) 26 June as the organisers have requested.

“Our outdoor events team will be liaising with the organisers and carrying out operational checks when the runs restart.”

In Brighton and Hove, parkruns take place at Bevendean Down, East Brighton Park, Hove Park, Hove Promenade and Preston Park at 9am on Saturdays throughout the year.

The free event is open to registered participants of all abilities and a designated tail walker ensures that no one comes last.