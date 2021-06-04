editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Argus offices could become music school

Posted On 04 Jun 2021
The Argus’s offices could become the new home of the Brighton Institute of Modern Music.

The Sussex newspaper moved to Dolphin House in Manchester Street in 2016, leaving its home in Crowhurst road, Hollingbury after 23 years.

Many of its staff left the office to work remotely during the pandemic, and now a planning application has been submitted by the music school to take over the block, which is also home to the EC Language School.

However, BIMM said while it is looking to expand, plans are in an early stage and Dolphin House is just one of the options on the table.

David Jones-Owen, BIMM’s chief operating officer, said: “BIMM Institute, alongside our sister colleges, Screen and Film School and Institute for Contemporary Theatre in Brighton, have experienced strong growth in interest from new students over recent years.

“As our approach is to build the campus around these creative cities, we are always on the lookout for new premises that can support this growth and offer exciting new spaces for our students to learn and collaborate.

“Dolphin House is one of a few options we are exploring to expand our campus and continue the deliver the best possible experience for our students.”

The application, written by Ken Parke Planning Consultants, says: “Clearly the principle of an educational use on the site has been long
established and should not therefore be an issue.

“The considerations revolve around the actual specific nature of the proposed use and whether or not there will be any unacceptable impact over and above the approved use on adjoining properties.

“The more active areas such as music and leisure rooms are all shown to be fully insulated. The proposals will in effect build noise proof rooms within existing rooms.

“It is important that noise from any of the rooms does not leave the room because to do so would affect other students and other activities within the building in adjoining rooms.

“A lecture theatre for example is required to be fully insulated so that noise from outside will not disturb lectures and noise from the lecture will not affect activities outside the theatre.

“In terms of student numbers, it is estimated that a total of 1000 students would attend the facility over the course of the week spread out over the week depending on which particular course, instrument, lecture and so forth.

“BIMM operate from other sites which students will also attend. It is anticipated the maximum number of students at any one time would be 200 with 20 teaching and administration staff.”

Neither The Argus or EC Language School responded to a request for comment.

The Argus’s former offices in North Road are now home to Wagamama and luxury flats. Its offices in Crowhurst Road, Hollingbury, were demolished to make way for a Jaguar showroom.

