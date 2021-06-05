editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Teen jailed for stealing £500 electric scooter at knifepoint

A teenager has been jailed for stealing a £500 electric scooter in a knifepoint robbery in Brighton.

Cameron Boxall

Cameron Boxall, 18, stole the e-scooter from 20-year-old Callum Marten in Grantham Road at about 10pm on Sunday 21 March, Lewes Crown Court was told.

Boxall and another man were in a car when they spotted Mr Marten on his scooter.

Sussex Police said: “They demanded he hand over his scooter but he refused.

“The victim was able to run to nearby Edburton Avenue where he was threatened with a knife and punched to the head by the suspects who then left the scene in possession of the scooter.

“A witness called police with the registration number of the vehicle – a silver Ford Focus – and this was linked to an address in Coleridge Street, Hove.

“Following a search of the property and the vehicle, a number of items of stolen property were recovered, as well as two Stanley knives.

“Cameron Boxall, 18, unemployed, of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested and charged with robbery, possession of a knife in public and handling stolen goods in relation to another matter.”

Boxall, who previously lived in Coleridge Street, Hove, and Percival Terrace, Brighton, pleaded guilty to the charges.

The “stolen goods” were work tools and equipment belonging to a man called Luke Abell.

Boxall was jailed for three years by Judge Janet Waddcior at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (1 June).

Investigating officer Rose Horan said: “The young victim was alone and on his way home when he was accosted and robbed at knifepoint by two men.

“He was also punched in the head and his e-scooter was taken. The investigation is still ongoing regarding the identification of the other suspect.

“Thanks are due to the victim and members of the local community for providing accurate and key evidence which led to the conviction of this dangerous offender.”

The electric scooter was not recovered, Sussex Police said, and the second suspect remains outstanding.

The force added: “Anyone who witnessed the robbery, or who may have any other information, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 180 of 22/03.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

