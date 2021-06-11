It’s been a week when people in Brighton and Hove have shown how much they care

My week started on Sunday with the mayor’s big tidy up beach clean. It was good to see so many people out and helping.

Thanks to all our residents as well as the mayor and consort, the councillors and officers who took part and those who helped organise this. It was really good to see everyone in person, too.

It’s Carers’ Week – and I’d like to express my thanks to all who care for someone else. You are at the core of our wonderful community.

You are valued for the time you give, often in difficult circumstances. I hope you know about the carers’ card which gives discounts in shops, gyms, entertainment venues and on public transport.

You can find more information and how to apply by clicking here.

The Carers’ Centre has a lot of resources to help, including weekly “coffee” and chat mornings via Zoom.

The centre is hosting an online gallery this week with carers’ photos, pictures, poems and stories, which are a must to view.

Healthwatch has recently published two reports which show that we have some health services which are underperforming.

The performance of mental health services for children and young people (CAMHS) is of concern, According to national reports, 38 per cent of young people have waited more than 18 weeks for their first assessment.

We also have a dental crisis which shows no signs of slowing, with a majority of people struggling to access timely NHS dental care.

Labour will ensure that we monitor progress in resolving these and other health issues as we transition out of the pandemic – our Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee members will take the lead in doing so.

On a more positive note, I spent an evening at A&E in our hospital this week. The people who looked after me and the other patients were excellent.

The NHS nurses, health care assistants, doctors, receptionists and technicians can be proud of the levels of service they give day in and day out.

I saw only positive treatment of patients and all staff were polite and helpful in this high-pressure environment.

Councillor Carmen Appich is the Labour joint opposition leader on Brighton and Hove City Council.