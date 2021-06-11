Leaders pay attention to risk and prepare for the future

Tuesday marked World Oceans Day, reminding us that the beach from Portslade to Saltdean and the English Channel are connected to the rest of the world. Our actions here have a global impact.

It’s fitting that then that dozens joined the mayor’s “big beach tidy up” on Sunday, helping to remind us of the fragility of our special marine environment.

Work continues on the seafront to stop rubbish ending up in the sea, with 400 bins and staff litter-picking at the busiest times. This is because the impact of single-use plastics on our seas is now well-known.

We continue to repeat our message to take rubbish to the nearest seafront bin or, if it’s full, take it home. We are also starting an accreditation scheme with seafront businesses who we know want to work with us to stop plastic ending up in our seas.

This week I launched the council’s first ever formal plan setting out the ways we will combat the climate crisis and reduce toxic emissions in Brighton and Hove.

The Carbon Neutral Programme is just the start of an urgently needed set of changes to benefit our city and planet, setting out how we will work together, as communities, businesses and individuals to help create positive change.

Despite scientists’ warning of climate chaos if we fail to act in eight years, for too long global leaders have failed to respond adequately to the emergency.

All eyes are on the meeting of seven global leaders, the “G7”, in Cornwall this weekend, where climate change is rightly on the agenda – but we need to see more than lip service, ambitious targets and a robust action plan if we are to truly avert the crisis ahead.

What’s more, the response from government to the covid-19 crisis still offers little in the way of comfort that we will be adequately prepared for future catastrophe – even as calls are made for lessons to be learnt and the High Court has ruled a second government minister broke the law by handing a public contract to an associate.

Remember “data not dates”? We’ve again seen advice from scientists and Public Health England about the risks of new variants taking second place behind the government’s covid “roadmap” policy.

Almost a month ago I wrote in this column about my concerns about the more transmissible delta variant (first identified in India – B1.617.2). And it is still stark: few, particularly our deeply valued small businesses, will welcome an early reopening only to have stricter restrictions reimposed at a later date.

The fourth government test for full reopening on Monday 21 June was based on no new variants being present that would change our risk.

Now, Public Health England has confirmed that the delta variant can be almost 60 per cent more transmissible and warns that people are 2.7 times more likely to be hospitalised.

Cases are rising among those without vaccinations – our younger age groups – and the implications of contracting ‘long’ covid and all of this means that covid-19 is sadly far from over – and that action is needed.

Although the vaccine remains the strongest defence against covid, it won’t be enough on its own to stop transmission. So we all need to continue washing hands, wearing masks and keeping distance.

Blessed with great beaches and parks, we can enjoy the outdoors. But if you are thinking about meeting indoors, remember it’s still only permitted in small groups of up to six people or two households – and it’s really important to keep windows and doors open to let fresh air circulate.

I want to thank you all once again for everything you are doing to help keep the pandemic at bay. I know for many of you this is a considerable sacrifice.

As we look forward to another sunny weekend, it is really heartening to understand that over the bank holiday and half term, we had a huge boost in visitors and a really welcome injection of cash to the city.

Hotels were full, many delighted in our great restaurants and pubs. As the Brighton Festival ended successfully, the Brighton Fringe has already broken its box office target. So our city’s passion for culture shows no signs of waning.

Through the hard work of many in the hospitality industry and across the city, we are making encouraging steps towards a recovery summer and I am hungry to keep our city successful.

Locally, while we await clarity on Monday 21 June, we continue to prepare and plan – not just for the covid-19 crisis but to protect our residents from the worst of the climate crisis, too.

We won’t wait on government to heed the warnings – and are taking action now to safeguard our future recovery. We continue to put the city first.

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty is the Green leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.