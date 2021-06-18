Police interview pair suspected of stealing from café tip jar

A Brighton police chief has said thank you to all those who have helped as officers investigate thefts from a café tip jar last week.

Two suspects, identified after security camera footage was widely published, have now been interviewed by police.

The suspects were also filmed in Brighton later the same day after police smashed their car window because two dogs had been left in the car in sweltering heat.

Sussex Police said today (Friday 18 June): “Police are continuing to investigate after two people allegedly stole cash from Carats Café in Southwick on Saturday 12 June.

“The same two individuals were also involved in an incident in Madeira Drive, Brighton, on the same day, whereby police responded to a welfare call in respect of two dogs locked in a car.

“The dogs were subsequently released from the car by police.

“In relation to the suspected theft, a man and a woman have been interviewed by police and remain under investigation while inquiries continue.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “We are aware of the significant interest in this case and I’d like to thank the public for coming forward with information.

“We are actively pursuing all lines of inquiry and we will seek to identify if any further offences have been committed as our investigation continues.”