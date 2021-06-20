Almost 300 new coronavirus cases in a week in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases reached almost 300 in Brighton and Hove in the most recent week for which figures are available.

According to Public Health England, there were 289 confirmed cases of covid-19 in the seven days to Monday 14 June – a rate of 99.4 cases for every 100,000 people.

In the previous seven days – to Monday 7 June – there were 107 new cases or a rate 36.8 for every 100,000 people.

Three weeks ago, the weekly number of new cases stood at 57 – in the seven days to Friday 28 May – and in the week to Saturday 22 May there were just 31 new cases.

The rate of new infections has risen in more than four in five council districts in England over the most recent week.

And Brighton and Hove is now in the top quarter of council areas in the country as the virus spreads among the young and unvaccinated.

The vaccine take up rate in Brighton and Hove is among the lowest in the south east, especially among younger age groups.

And many of those found to have the virus have not shown symptoms but have been among the thousands taking routine tests in Brighton and Hove each week.

Locally, there have been just four deaths with the virus mentioned on the death certificate since the start of April.

In the same period there are not believed to have been any patients in intensive care or high dependency beds in the main hospitals in Brighton with covid.

And since Easter, in early April, it is understood that the number of covid patients in hospital locally – even with mild symptoms – has not exceeded five at any point.

More than 86,000 over-50s have had at least one jab one – or more than 86 per cent of the total. The national average is more than 90 per cent.