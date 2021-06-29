Brighton restaurant faces objections to drinks licence application

The owners of a new Argentinian restaurant in Brighton have applied for a drinks licence.

The family-run restaurant and takeaway, called Malo, is planned for 11 Duke Street, the former Hotel Chocolat shop.

But Sussex Police and a neighbouring business have objected to Malo’s application to sell alcohol to diners eating in and to takeaway and delivery customers.

A Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel is due to decide whether to grant the application next week.

The owners want a licence that runs from 9am to midnight but the restaurant is in the central area of Brighton where the council has stricter rules governing new licences.

A police licensing officer, whose details are redacted on the council’s website, said that the force was concerned about “off sales” and a delivery service that included alcohol.

Sussex Police was also concerned about alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour because of the number of incidents in the area.

A business owner, whose details have also been redacted on the council’s website, lodged a formal objection.

It said that, in 30 years of trading in Duke Street, it had become full of food and drink outlets, with the associated rubbish and food smells.

The objection said: “It is changing from the high-quality destination it used to be, and for what we have over the years paid hundreds of thousands of pounds in high-value business rates.

“We are sure you understand why we feel let down by all of this.

“Perhaps if there is a continued trend towards making this area more of a ‘food quarter’, you could assist us by offering a grant to help us move our business to a more appropriate area within the city.”

The licensing panel is due to meet at 10am on Thursday 8 July and the hearing is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.