Electric scooter rider dies after crashing into fence
An electric scooter rider has died after crashing into a fence on a footpath behind Falmer railway station this month.
The rider, a 54-year-old man from Brighton, crashed into the metal fence on Tuesday, 8 June.
He was taken to the Royal Sussex with serious injuries and died 20 days later.
Police today launched an appeal for witnesses to the crash, which happened about 8.15pm.
A spokesman said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the rider beforehand, or who stopped and assisted at the scene.
“Please email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1495 of 08/06.”
