Cyclist dies after crashing into parked car in Brighton

A cyclist has died after crashing into a parked car in Brighton, Sussex Police said today (Friday 2 July).

He was named locally as Stephen Fulker who was said to work for Brighton and Hove City Council.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was involved in a collision with a parked car in Manor Hill, Brighton, at about 5.15pm on Thursday 3 June.

“The cyclist, a 66-year-old local man, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries, but sadly passed away on Saturday (26 June).

“Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or stopped and assisted at the scene.

“Please email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk.”

An inquest into Mr Fulker’s death was due to be opened and adjourned today.