Councillors reach verdict on drinks licence for Stanmer House

A restaurant and café at Stanmer House can sell alcohol after the council granted the owner a licence.

KSD Support Services has run a café and restaurant under temporary rules since reopening the venue, in Stanmer Park, in May.

It applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a premises licence but, after an objection was lodged, faced a council licensing panel on Friday 25 June.

The panel of three councillors agreed that alcoholic drinks could be sold from 9.30am to 11pm daily.

In a decision letter, the council set a number of conditions, such as a ban on emptying rubbish and recycling between 9pm and 9.30am.

The venue will be run as a café during the day and a fine-dining restaurant at night, with waiter service in the restaurant.

At the licensing panel hearing, Stanmer House manager Mike Youles said that there was no intention to hire the premises out for big events and there would be no bar in the garden.

Mr Youles also said that there were no plans for “off sales” – selling alcohol to be consumed away from the premises.

Brighton and Hove Estates Conservation Trust, which manages tenancies in Stanmer, opposed the licence on behalf of residents.

But Stanmer Village residents responded by saying that they backed the licence application.

KSD had to apply for a new licence as the original lapsed when the previous tenant, a business owned by the impresario Alex Proud, went bust last year.