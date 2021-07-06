Record numbers sign up for Brighton charity’s cycling fundraiser

More than a hundred people have signed up to take part in BHT Sussex’s flagship fundraiser Bike It Brighton on Sunday (11 July).

The charity said today that it’s not too late to join them for the event which starts and ends at the Preston Park velodrome.

Those taking part can choose between a 30 or 60-mile cycle challenge across the South Downs, with fully signposted and beautifully scenic routes.

BHT Sussex said: “The event will be covid-secure with marshals, first aid and mechanical support throughout to keep everyone safe.

“Those wishing to take part have until 3pm on Friday 9 July to register online at www.bht.org.uk/bike.

“Alternatively, sign-ups are also welcome on the day of the event from 7am at Preston Park velodrome.

“The 60-mile ride sets off from there at 8am while the 30-mile ride starts at 9am.”

The event has been organised to raise much-needed funds for BHT Sussex’s First Base Day Centre for rough sleepers in Brighton and Hove.

The charity said: “BHT Sussex has also partnered with several other local charities to enable them to participate and fundraise for their own causes, including Whoopsadaisy, FareShare Sussex, the Crew Club, East Brighton Food Co-operative, Independent Lives and Chailey Heritage Foundation.

“Bike It Brighton is sponsored by JMR Property Maintenance, a fast-growing property maintenance and building services company based in Henfield.”

JMR director Jonathon Ruiz, said: “We are so pleased to be partnering with BHT Sussex for their annual cycling fundraiser.

“It’s great to be able to give back to a local charity after a really difficult year.

“We are proud to support an event that encourages people to be active and out and about in nature on their bikes.”

BHT Sussex community fundraising officer Juliet Hinton-Smith said: “Over the last year there has been a huge increase in the popularity of cycling and it’s clear how keen people are to get involved in a safe and organized cycle challenge like ours.

“While we have had to adapt the event and cancel certain aspects to be covid-safe, we are so pleased that the long cycle rides across the South Downs can go ahead.

“This event is a big fundraiser for our First Base Day Centre and will make a huge difference to those who are sleeping rough or insecurely housed in our city.”

To sign up or find out more, visit www.bht.org.uk/bike.

To donate to BHT Sussex, click here.