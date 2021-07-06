Witness to vicious attack on dog walker sought



Police have released the photo of a woman who they believe was a valuable witness to an attack on a man in Hove.

At about 5pm on Monday 22 February, an altercation took place between two men who were walking their dogs in Adelaide Crescent Gardens, Hove.

One of the men, in his early fifties, was punched in the face by the other man, sustaining serious injuries requiring extensive dental treatment.

The other man is described as 5ft 10in to 6ft, balding with with grey/brown hair, wearing a dark green hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lane said: “The woman who photo we have published was present during the incident and will have valuable information. We are asking her or anyone who knows her to contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1388 of 22/02.”