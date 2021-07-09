Brighton police officer jailed for perverting justice

A Brighton police officer has been jailed for a year for perverting the course of justice.

Ian Noakes, 41, of Beacon Hill, Ovingdean, was convicted by a jury at Brighton Crown Court after a three-day trial last week.

PC Noakes, who was based in Brighton, was jailed on Monday (5 July) at Hove Crown Court by Judge Shani Barnes, the former honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove.

He was also tried for threatening to kill two people, who were known to him, at an address in Lewes, on Saturday 9 January.

At the same trial, the jury cleared him of making the threats. Noakes had denied both charges.

None of the offences were in relation to any cases he was investigating.

The officer was suspended by the force earlier this year.

Now that the court case is over, he is expected to be subject to misconduct proceedings, probably to be held in his absence, at which he is almost certain to be dismissed.

Chief Superintendent Nick May said: “I am extremely disappointed by PC Ian Noakes’ actions.

“Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us.

“His action, whilst off duty, should not detract from the hard work that my officers and staff undertake every day.

“I am proud of the great work they do to protect communities.”