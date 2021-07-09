Gyokeres leaves Brighton and Hove Albion after three years, eight appearances and one goal

Viktor Gyokeres has joined Championship side Coventry City in a permanent move for an undisclosed fee, subject to EFL and Football Association ratification.

The Sweden international spent the second half of last season on loan with Mark Robins’s men.

He scored three times as Coventry comfortably avoided the drop in their first season back in the second tier.

Albion technical director Dan Ashworth said: “This represents a good move for Viktor, as well as both clubs.

“He’s spent the last two years out on loan but this gives him the chance to really settle in one place and play regularly at a really high standard which, at 23, is paramount for his own development.

“Coventry were impressed with the impact he made in his relatively short time there last season and that can be an added confidence boost for Viktor.

“We wish him all the best for the future.”

The 23-year-old leaves Albion after three years at the club, netting once in eight appearances – a goal in the EFL Cup against Portsmouth last season.