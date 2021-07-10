Brighton legends The Piranhas finally get back catalogue released on 4CD boxset

A long overdue round up of pretty much everything recorded by legendary Brighton Ska-Pop-Punk outfit The Piranhas will be hitting the record shops on 17th September via Cherry Red Records.

Making its debut on CD on Disc 1 is the band’s sole self titled album which reached No.69 in the UK National Charts in 1980.

Included on the album is the Top Ten hit ‘Tom Hark’, now a favourite among football crowds across the country.

Also featured as bonus cuts on Disc 1 are the ‘Space Invaders’ and ‘I Don’t Want My Body’ singles.

Disc 2 rounds up all of the band’s singles on Dakota Records most of which are making their debut on CD. Includes the UK No.17 chart hit ‘Zambezi’.

Plus five previously unreleased studio demos from the early 80s.

The third disc collects all of the band’s output for the Attrix label including the singles ‘Yap Yap Yap’ and ‘Jilly’ along with the recordings intended for their first album that were shelved due to the success of ‘Tom Hark’. The band’s first ever studio recording, ‘Shut Up’, makes its debut on CD on this disc as does the demo version of ‘Love Game’, previously only issued on the rare ‘Rock Against Racism – RAR’s Greatest Hits’ compilation.

The fourth and final disc contains three previously unreleased four track sessions for the BBC’s John Peel show.

The CD booklet contains detailed liner notes by fellow Brightonian Phil Byford plus pictures of all related record sleeves and associated memorabilia.

Piranhas frontman ‘Boring’ Bob Grover informed the Brighton & Hove News Music Team that “John, Phil and I have been emailing each other about this release. It is an exciting time for us and we just wish Dick was here to share it.

I hope Reg gets to hear about it too.

Fans have been asking us things like:- ‘why isn’t the Sire album on CD’ for years, and now, thanks to the people at Cherry Red (who are past masters at this) every studio recording possible has been compiled onto 4 discs in a box set.

The earliest track recorded is ‘Shut Up’ which isn’t bad going considering the equipment simply wasn’t there for the likes of us punks.

This compilation isn’t all our stuff, but there is stuff in here I had forgotten about”.

Track Listing:

DISC ONE:

The Piranhas

1 GETTING BEATEN UP

2 PLEASURE

3 DO YOU?

4 SAXOPHONE

5 LOVE GAME

6 TOM HARK

7 TENSION

8 FIDDLING WHILE BABYLON BURNS

9 GREEN DON’T SUIT ME

10 SOMETHING

11 COFFEE

12 I DON’T WANT MY BODY

13 FINAL STRAW

Bonus Tracks

14 BOYFRIEND

15 (I’M GONNA GET) WELL AWAY

16 I DON’T WANT MY BODY (SINGLE VERSION)

17 SPACE INVADERS

18 CHEAP ’N NASTY (LIVE)

DISC TWO:

The Dakota Years

1 VI GELA GELA

2 NOBODY SINGS

3 VI GELA GELA (12” VERSION)

4 ZAMBEZI

5 WHO NEEDS YOU

6 DARABUKKAS

7 BOUFFANT BLUE

8 PINK ELEPHANTS

9 EASY COME, EASY GO

10 WASTE OF SPACE

11 EASY COME, EASY GO (EXTENDED VERSION)

12 THE PATHWAY DEMOS

13 BETTER OFF WITHOUT A JOB

14 BONE IDLE

15 FALLEN HERO

16 RUN THROUGH THE JUNGLE SMILING

DISC THREE:

The Attrix Years

1 TENSION

2 VIRGINITY

3 I DON’T WANT MY BODY

4 COLOURED MUSIC

5 JILLY

6 YAP YAP YAP

7 HAPPY FAMILIES

8 BOYFRIEND

9 LOVE GAME

10 GREEN DON’T SUIT ME

11 FIDDLING WHILE BABYLON BURNS

12 COFFEE

13 SOMETHING

14 TENSION

15 PLEASURE

16 DO YOU?

17 GETTING BEATEN UP

18 SAXOPHONE

19 FINAL STRAW

20 LOVE GAME (RAR LP VERSION)

21 FEEL QUEER WHEN YOU AIN’T HERE

22 THINGS COULD BE WORSE

23 SHUT UP

DISC FOUR:

The John Peel Sessions JOHN PEEL 21/2/1979

1 COLOURED MUSIC

2 JILLY

3 SAXOPHONE

4 CHEAP AND NASTY JOHN PEEL 26/7/1979

5 BOYFRIEND

6 GETTING BEATEN UP

7 YAP YAP YAP

8 HAPPY FAMILIES JOHN PEEL 28/1/80

9 ANYTHING

10 FINAL STRAW

11 SOMETHING

12 GREEN DON’T SUIT ME

Order your copy ‘The Piranhas: The Complete Collection’ HERE or visit your local Brighton record store and purchase from there.

Piranhas frontman ‘Boring’ Bob Grover is still on the case with his current version of the band Piranhas Four+. The band will be playing a free entry concert in Brighton on Thursday 15th July – Further information HERE.

For more history on the Piranhas HERE and HERE.

For more information on the Piranhas Four + click HERE.