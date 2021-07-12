Cat slasher’s sentencing delayed after he fails to appear at court again

The sentencing of cat slasher Steve Bouquet has been delayed this morning after he failed to appear at court again.

Steve Bouquet, 54, was found guilty last month of stabbing 16 cats, nine of which died, around Brighton.

He was due to be sentenced at Hove Crown Court this morning – but HMP Lewes told the court he had been taken to hospital.

The security guard, of Rose Hill Terrace, had failed to turn up at his trial, and was arrested a week later in Brighton.

After his arrest, he was taken to hospital to be assessed, where he was being treated when he was convicted by a jury on 30 June.

Judge Jeremy Gold QC remanded him in custody after being told he was likely to be discharged within a few days.

This morning, Hove Crown Court was told he had been treated for a skin and kidney problems.

Judge Gold said: “I was alerted to some difficulty on Friday. There was apparently a message from Lewes Prison to the effect that he was still in hospital and would not be produced on Monday.

“I made it clear I would require an explanation from Lewes Prison.”

He said he had previously been told there should not be any “overwhelming difficulty” in him attending today’s hearing.

He added: “I’m more than a little irritated that the direction I gave about the court being given more information has not been complied with.

“But there’s not much point being irritated when he’s not here and there’s not much we can do about it.

“I would appreciate the courtesy of a phonecall from the duty governor.”

The case has been adjourned until July 30.