Fancy going to a free gig in Brighton?

Posted On 12 Jul 2021 at 5:21 pm
Those wonderful people down at The Green Door Store in Brighton have organised a free entry music concert for your delight.

The Green Door Store (pic Nick Linazasoro)

The venue is conveniently located beneath Brighton’s Main Railway Station. Their exact address is
Unit 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton, BN1 4FQ. This is very handy for public transport as the trains, buses and taxis are only literally one minutes walk away! The Green Door Store is a fully accessible venue, because it is all located on street level. However, if you have any accessibility requirements or questions, then email the venue at access@thegreendoorstore.co.uk

The date for your gig diary is Monday 9th August 2021 from 7pm to 10:30pm. Free entry will be for punters aged 18 and over. The bands that will be entertaining you are Gene Pool, Pussyliquor and Seafood Diet.

Let’s meet the artist, who have interestingly contrasting styles…………..

Gene Pool

Gene Pool as far as I can make out consists of Jack Pool (lead guitar/vocals), Sarah Ryan (rhythm guitar/vocals), Jamie Scarratt (drums/ bass guitar) along with Louie and Finn.

They have absorbed a wide variety of influences, but conjure up their very own unique blend of dark, cosmic, story-telling, sound-scaping and glamorously hard-hitting grooves from the outskirts of the known world.

Thus far they have unleashed two albums, ‘Space Inside’ (2020) and ‘Kill The TV’ (2018) – Check out their sound on Spotify and on Bandcamp.

Pussyliquor (pic Nick Linazasoro)

The fabulous Pussyliquor quintet are Brighton’s answer to The Slits. Their personnel when I last looked were Ari Black (vocals), Hannah Villanueva (guitar), Lucy Priddle (guitar), Tallulah Turner-Fray (bass) and Victoria Lewis Piper (drums) and they say that they produce “pure uncensored female rage” and are “putting the amp in tampon” and are “raising oestrogen levels wherever we go”. I couldn’t have put it any better myself.

The girls are no strangers to the Brighton & Hove News Music Team and have thoroughly entertained us on several occasions in the city and surrounding towns over the past few years. They are certainly one of the most exciting punk bands out there and their shows are a certainty to get you pogoing! Listen to their ‘Lady W*nk’ HERE and find them on Spotify.

Seafood Diet’s ‘Zima’ and ‘See Food’ EP’s

Seafood Diet is the brainchild of Michael McKeown who writes, performs and produces his music under the guise of Seafood Diet. His first concert under that moniker was in Brighton on 6th July 2019 at The Pipeline. Prior to that, he operated as Osaka Seafood.

Expect an experimental wall of sound fuelled by wonky dreams and electronic beats. Check out his 4 track ‘Zima’ EP HERE and 6 track ‘See Food’ EP HERE.

Gig flyer

