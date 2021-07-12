Police seek help finding missing Brighton man

UPDATE: Ryan Steinhauser has been found safe in London this evening (Monday 12 July).

An urgent search is under way for a missing man from Brighton, Sussex Police said today (Monday 12 July).

The force issued a public appeal for help finding the man, Ryan Steinhauser.

Sussex Police said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 27-year-old Ryan Steinhauser who is missing from Brighton.

“He is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with brown hair and wearing glasses.

“He has one ear pierced with a large diamond-style earring, as shown in the picture.

“Ryan usually wears tight black Under Armour jogging bottoms and a zip-up North Face black hooded top.

“If seen, please call police on 999 quoting reference number 0871 12/07/21.”